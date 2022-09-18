BRANN, John F.



95, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on August 6, 2022, at St. Leonard. He was born on June 10, 1927, to LeRoy and Margaret (Hayes) Brann in Rockport, Maine. John served in the US Army Air Force stationed in Germany toward the end of WWII. He worked for Montgomery County as a property appraiser early in his career. Later years he volunteered as a guide at the US Air Force Museum. He loved music and his home state of Maine.



John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Arabella Brann and many other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lorna Brann and son, Steve Brann.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, beginning at 12 pm at Newcomer Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Committal Service will follow at Dayton Memorial Park, with Military Honors.

