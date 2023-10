Branigan, Jimmie David



Age 63, of Trotwood, OH, passed away September 20, 2023. Funeral service 10 am Thursday, October 5, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., Dayton, OH.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

