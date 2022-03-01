Hamburger icon
BRANDENBURG, Patricia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BRANDENBURG, Patricia A.

Age 71, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her

parents, Madeline and Delmas Workman, Sr. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Robert Brandenburg Sr.; children, Nicole (Joseph) Hawkins, and Robert

Brandenburg Jr.; grandchildren, Naomi and Nolan Hawkins; brothers, Charles (Mary) Workman, Delmas Jr. (Tammy)

Workman, Bob (JoAnn) Workman; sisters, Dorothy (Terry) Julliard, Carol (Jeff) Gerber. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be updated on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Library or a Literacy Organization in her honor. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville.

