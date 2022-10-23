BRANDENBURG,



Michael James



MICHAEL JAMES BRANDENBURG, 77, passed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 17, 2022, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. He was born July 11, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Glen and Vivian (Givens) Brandenburg.



Michael graduated from Greenon High School in 1963 and went on to attend Dayton Art Institute. He was a graphic artist at Carpenter Lithographing in Springfield and Central Printing in Dayton, Ohio. He later went on to work at Assurant Group in Springfield. Michael was a member of Southgate Baptist Church for 46 years, where he worshipped God by singing in the choir, serving as an usher, and volunteering as a Sunday School teacher.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Kay (Donohoe) Brandenburg; daughter, Melinda (David) Stinger; grandchildren, Logan East, Allison Stinger, and Alex East, and sister, Sandra (Kenneth) Pelfrey.



Michael is preceded in death by his daughter, Molly Lynn East, and grandson, Michael David, both of whom he now joins in Heaven.



A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 12:00 pm, at Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 S. Center Blvd. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's name to The Gideons International or Southgate Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



