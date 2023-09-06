Brandel (Stricker), Susan Ann



BRANDEL Susan Ann, age 84, formerly of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday September 3, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash. She was born on October 18, 1938 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of George R. and Margaret (Corner) Stricker. She was educated in St. Ann School graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1956. On August 8, 1959, in St. Ann Church, she married Fred W. Brandel and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2012. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She is survived by her children David F. (Maureen) Brandel and Karen S. (Thomas) Kitchen; grandchildren, Mark (Stacy) Elizabeth, Danny (Julie), Elise (Justin) and Annie; great-grandchildren Bowen, Harrison, Lane, Logan, Lily, Duncan, Boone and Archie; also many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred and brother Don Stricker. Visitation will be on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at St. John Neumann Church 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, followed by Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Back to Back Ministeries, P.O. Box 70, Mason, Ohio 45040, for Adam Gellenbeck Fund or Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



