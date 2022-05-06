BRAMMER, Donald E.



Age 85, lifelong resident of Springfield, entered the gates of heaven on May 4, 2022. "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8". He died at home,



surrounded by his wife of 61 years and his family. He was born on November 26, 1936, in Springfield, the only son of the late Frederick H. and Ida Mae (Tener) Brammer. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Judy (Knepper) Brammer; children, Kerri Brammer, Jeff (Susan) Brammer, Darryl (Christi) Jent and Jennifer (Mark) Sturgeon;



son-in-law, George Shaffer; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special cousin, La Donna Piddock; and sisters-in-law, Rita Knepper and Debbie Massie. Don was preceded in death by his daughters, Donna Jeanne Brammer and Amy Jo Shaffer.



Don graduated from Springfield High School in 1954 and from the University of Cincinnati in 1959 with his Bachelors in



Aeronautical Engineering. He retired from WPAFB after 38 years. In 1996, during retirement, he started working for



Jackson Lytle & Ingling Williams Funeral Homes and continued to serve his community for almost 24 years there, followed by volunteering at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Don had many passions in life and playing softball was a favorite. He played for numerous leagues throughout the years and was a competitive player well into his 70's. He also had a lifelong love of fishing and thoroughly enjoyed special fishing trips to Canada with friends, Steve, Ray, Gene and numerous others. Don was a faithful member for almost 40 years at the First Church of the Nazarene. He truly valued the relationships he built with his church family. He founded the church valet



program where he loved to serve on Sunday mornings. His love for the Lord and his faith were always first in his life,



followed closely by his love for his wife, his family and the multiple schnauzers that he had over the years.



Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10a.m.-12p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd. with a celebration of his life beginning at 12p.m. Private



burial will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the United Ostomy



Association by visiting www.ostomy.org or the First Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



