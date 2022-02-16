BRAHM, Paul Peter



Age 72, of Union, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid golfer and animal lover. He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Lesli (Dierig) Brahm, step-daughter: Ashley Waldon, step-son: Aaron Johnson, grandchildren: Ryan, Nicholas, Liam, sister: Maggie (Bill) Petkewicz, brother: Victor (Michelle) Brahm, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his dog: Dash. He was preceded in death by his



parents: Heinz and Magdalena Brahm. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery. To view the service for Paul and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

