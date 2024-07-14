Bragg, Edward J. "Bucko"



Edward J. Bragg "Bucko", age 88, formerly of Skaneateles, NY, and most recently of Miamisburg, OH, reunited with his beloved wife, Ruth on July 5, 2024. He was born on October 16, 1935 in Plainfield, NJ, to the late Leslie and Clara (Johnson) Bragg. Ed was a proud member in the U.S. Army serving as a medic at Presidio of San Francisco. Shortly after his service he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After short careers with Metex Corporation and FJ Guppenberger, he went onto found his own company called Process Innovations, Inc in 1988 until the time of his "retirement" from his working career. Ed had a passion for woodworking, gardening and collecting antique tools. He donated most of his home-grown vegetables to numerous local charities. He was a proud founding member of Crafts of New Jersey, an antique tool club. He is survived by his 4 children, Thomas (Erika) Bragg, Roger (Valerie) Bragg, Edward "Randy" (Laura) Bragg and Tracy (Chris) Evans; 9 grandchildren, Victoria, Andrew, Dylan, Madison, Nathan, Tyler, Lindsey, Katherine and Brenden. Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bragg and his sister, Evelyn Trageser. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tunnels to Towers Foundation and/or Hospice of Dayton, in Ed's memory. A graveside service will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. To share a memory of Ed or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



