BRADY, Celena M.



78, of Houston, passed away November 27, 2021, without pain or long illness, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Xenia, Ohio, October 29th, 1943. She was a graduate of



Xenia High School Class of 1960.



Celena worked in varied fields but her passion was working in Dayton Public Schools, where she retired in 2008. Celena was baptized at Third Baptist Church in Xenia, Ohio. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and attended City of Refuge Church in Houston, Texas.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Geneva Brady, sister Freda Brady-Quigg, and her daughters Kimberly Jo Brady and Kelli J. Kirksey. She will be missed by her family, sister Edwina Swann; brothers Charles Brady, Jr and Clayton Brady; and her beloved son, Kevin Brady; her grandchildren Kymberli Browder and Alex Delpriore, and great-grandchild Katlyn Hicks.



Her cremation has been held and a loving Memorial Service will be held at a time to be determined by the family.

