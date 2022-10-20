BRADSHAW, Elmer Osburn



Elmer O. Bradshaw passed away October 12, 2022. He was born in Salisbury, North Carolina March 29, 1925 to the late Eddie and Beulah Bradshaw. He served in the United States Army for five years. He graduated from High Point University where he met his wife, Ruth Barber. They were married June 1, 1947 and were blessed with 75 years together. Elmer went with NCR after graduation and enjoyed his long career there. He retired as Director of Federal Systems. He made many long friendships while living in various locations.



He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Versie Wagoner and brothers Arthur and Jack Bradshaw. Elmer is survived by his wife Ruth and daughter Pamela (Jim) Drayer, sister Lois Latimer, brother John Bradshaw and many nieces and nephews.



Elmer was a loving husband and father.



Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Normandy Methodist Church, 450 West Alex Bell Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459 or Hospice of Dayton.



