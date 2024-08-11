Bradshaw, Alice



Alice Bradshaw, 92, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at Traditions of Lebanon. She was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, England on July 15, 1932 to parents, Reginald and Elizabeth Alice (Walker) Sharp, moving to the US in 1951 as a newlywed. Alice devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. Once her children were grown, she worked at McAlpin's as a seamstress. Alice was a woman of strong faith. She was a dedicated member and servant of Christ United Methodist Church, where she was often asked to read scripture as everyone enjoyed listening to her British accent. She was also an active member of the British Club. Alice had a big heart and loved people, which made her a wonderful volunteer at Otterbein. In her spare time she enjoyed poetry, going to the theater and reading about history. One of her proudest moments was becoming a US citizen. Alice will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons, Lt. Colonel John R. (Martha) Bradshaw & Albert Vern (Janice) Bradshaw; daughters, Alice Faye (Dave) Borden, Rhonda (Craig) Miller, Muriel (Alan) Taylor & Norma Schraub; 15 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John W. Bradshaw; second husband, Webster V. Bradshaw; parents; sisters, Kathleen Hardacre & Muriel New; granddaughter, Jill Taylor and son-in-law, Steve Schraub. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Rd., Middletown, with Pastor Fred Hurst officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2024 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Rd., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - West Elkton United Methodist Church, Main St, West Elkton, OH 45070. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



