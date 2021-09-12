BRADLEY, C. Richard "Dick"



Of Beavercreek, Ohio, departed this life on September 6, 2021.



He was the youngest child of Clarence and Virinda Bradley. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Bradley, brother,



Eugene Bradley, and son, Richard Bradley. He is survived by daughter, Judy (Butch) Nalley, son Jeff Bradley, grandchildren Zach Hale (Brittany VanDeest), Joshua Hale (Laura), Jeanna Plocki, Janna Rawls (Frank), Amy Tindal (Chad), Ian Yankee (Melissa) and numerous great-grandchildren.



He was a graduate of Kiser High School. He served four (4) years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a Navigation Flight Simulator Instructor. He attended Phillips University in Oklahoma, Sinclair Community College and the University of Dayton.



He was a 40 year retired employee of General Motors (Delco Products/Delphi) where he served in various positions within the Industrial Motor Sales Department. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love to make people laugh.



There are no services scheduled. The family will hold a private gathering at Dayton National Cemetery on a later date at their convenience.

