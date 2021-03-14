X

BRADFORD, LESLIE

BRADFORD, Leslie C.

Age 78, died 3-8-21 of cancer. He was preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Mildred Bradford and brother, Ronald Bradford, Sr., who died April 2020. Leslie graduated from

Patterson Co-op High School Class of 1961 and The University of Cincinnati in 1973. Leslie was a member of the Pi Kappa

Alpha Fraternity. He was an Air Force Veteran. He bought and restored houses in the Cincinnati area. Les is survived by his sister and husband, Thelma Lou and Raymond Ratchford; niece, Debra and Michael Fry; nephews, Ronald Bradford, Jr. (Tera) and Mark Bradford; 1 great-niece and 4 great-nephews and three great-great-nieces; and dear friend Teresa (Terri) Altenau. There will be no services as he has been cremated.

