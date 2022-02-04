BRADEN, Steve (Robert)



67 of Miamisburg, took his final ride on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born December 15, 1954, in Dayton to the late Aggie (Clifford) Schmidt and the late Eugene Braden. He graduated from Miamisburg High School class of 1973. Steve married the love of his life Sharon on June 21, 1974. He volunteered with the Wee Vikes for over a decade, and was the best announcer they ever had. Steve was a longtime employee of Reese Paving. His passion for drag racing led him to the UMTR (United Manual Transmission Racing). The side of his '64 Falcon proudly displays BFR for Braden Family Racing. He loved live music, and family was the most important thing to him. He is survived by his wife of 47 ½ years, Sharon Braden; kids, Tiffany (Phil) Braden, Steven (Fallon) Braden, Corey Braden, and Jessey Braden; grandkids, Shelby "Bubbles" Moore, James "Jay Bird" Moore, Kimberly Braden, Karsten Braden, and one on the way; great-grandkid, Deaken Long; sister, Jo Ann (Tim) Carpenter; brother, James Schmidt; and half-brothers, Kevin (Shirley) Braden and Doug Braden. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Monday, February 7, 2022, from 5-7 PM at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE



FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. A Celebration of Steve's Life will follow at 7 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

