BRACKNEY, Richard L. "Dick"
Richard L. "Dick" Brackney, 78, of Huber Heights, formerly of Urbana, Ohio, passed away September 6, 2021, in Soin
Medical Center. He was born July 7, 1943, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Leo and Edith (Yoder) Brackney. Mr. Brackney
enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was retired from Navistar following 35 years of service. Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years; Trudy (Humphrey) Brackney, two children; Todd (Regina) Brackney and Tawnee (Steve) Klopfenstien, two step children; Scott (Terri) Hannebaum and Lynne Blankenship, grandchildren; Trey, Jacob and Kyle Brackney, Brooke Spencer, Grant Klopfenstein, Haleigh
Williams, Taylor Oldham, Gunner Blankenship, Wesley
McComas and Skyler Hannebaum, two great grandchildren; Finley McComas and Daylen Blankenship, two sisters; Shirley Kress and Evelyn (Mel) Allison and several nieces and
nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30AM until the time of the service.
Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial
contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to St. Jude's. Arrangements are being handled by the
JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
