BOYKIN, Thomas C.



Was born to Monroe and Christine Boykin. He passed away August 30, 2021. Tom



retired from the Air Force in 1980 and returned to Dayton. He continued his security



career as a guard at DESC, retiring after 20 years. Tom and his wife, Sylvia, were active in



several churches throughout the years. Along with teaching, he also sang bass in many church choirs, most recently at Crestview Baptist Church. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and 18 of his siblings. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Boykin, brothers David (Patricia) and Sheppard Boykin, sons Thomas (Angela) and Roddrick (Patricia) Boykin, daughters Lynnita (Christopher) Davis, and Sheila (Anthony) Goodwin, six grandchildren who disagree on who is the favorite, and one great-grandchild.There will be a private interment for immediate family, and a memorial service held at a later date. HHRoberts.com.

