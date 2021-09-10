BOYKIN, Sylvia Ann



Sylvia Ann Boykin was born in Dayton, Ohio, to James and



Annie Thornton. She attended Roosevelt High School (class of 1960) during which time she was introduced to Tom Boykin, the love of her life. A woman of faith, strength, and dignity, Sylvia was a housewife and stay at home mom. She was



active in many churches during Tom's military career and after his retirement, most recently at Crestview Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and vacation Bible school. Many will remember her wisdom and caring with gratitude. Predeceased by her parents and her husband of 60 years, Thomas Boykin. Survived by brother James



Thornton, sisters Florence (Osric) Reavis, Barbara Moss,



Deborah (Richard) Goodson, Carla (Derek) Arnold, children Lynnita (Christopher) Davis, Thomas (Angela) Boykin, Sheila (Anthony) Goodwin, and Roddrick (Patricia) Boykin, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. HHRoberts.com.

