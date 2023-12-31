Boyer, Dawn Marie



Dawn Marie Boyer of Enon, Ohio, passed away at the age of 62 on December 19th, 2023 after a twenty-year battle with multiple illnesses, with metastatic breast cancer ultimately claiming her life. Dawn entered the world on March 2, 1961, born in Springfield, Ohio, as the beloved daughter to the late Jerry and Dixie (Ellison) Dray. Dawn and her husband John were high school sweethearts, exchanging vows on July 7, 1979, embarking on a 44-year marriage. John's endearing term for her, 'Rosie', was inspired by the warm glow of her cheeks. Together, they nurtured a family with their children, Brad and Amelia, in a household of love and laughter. Dawn was unwavering dedication to her family. She was the ultimate super fan, never missing a single event for her kids or even John's softball games, come rain or shine. Dawn had a passion for sewing, a skill she learned from a young age. Over the years, she expanded her expertise through various forms of needlework, eventually specializing in quilting. Dawn also cherished summer days spent on her boat at Indian Lake with her family creating unforgettable memories together. Dawn, a graduate of JVS and Greenon High School in 1979, began her career as a Dental Assistant, later becoming a Medical Assistant. Her journey took her to Indian Valley Middle School as a bookkeeper, then moving to the Treasurer's office of the Mad River Green Local School District, managing payroll as the Treasurer's Assistant. She concluded her professional career in the Treasurer's Office at Fairborn City School. Her father, mother, Granddaughter, Campbell, brother-in-law, Doug Wilt and Great-Nephew, Grady Neff, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband John, Enon; a son Brad (Laura), South Charleston; and daughter Amelia (Emily), Bexley. Three granddaughters Avery, Hazel & Dorothea Boyer. Survived by sisters Leslie Wilt, Springfield; Suzanne Folck (Fred), Wellington, KY; and brother Preston Dray (Brandy); Enon. In addition, her legacy lives on through numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who cherish her memory. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 4, 2023, from 10-11am with the memorial service starting at 11:00am at Knob Prairie United Church of Christ, 203 W. Main St., Enon, OH 45323. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knob Prairie United Church of Christ, kpucc.org or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made and the full obituary can be viewed at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





