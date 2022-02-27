BOYD, Ruth Ann



96, of Springfield peacefully passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, in her home with her family by her side. She was born on September 25, 1925, in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester and Dora (Puckett) Dunn. Ruth served Jesus Christ for more than 70 years, ministered in



music with her family, helped others, was a foster parent and cared for children in her home. Survivors include her three children, Tommy (Sharon) Boyd, Susan (Terry) Ferryman and Judy (Dave) Duffield; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Boyd; five grandchildren, Deanna (Tim) Whalen, Jason (Doreine) Boyd, Will (Julia) Duffield, Susan Beth



(Brandon) Sharp and Sara (Jeremy) Beam; four great-grandchildren, Zachary (Marissa) Nolan, Preston Sharp, Wesley Sharp, and James Duffield; three special girls, Mary Lyons,



Olivia Crew and Kelsey Lloyd and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn W. Boyd in 2011; son, Mark W. Boyd and three siblings, Noah R. Dunn, William R. Dunn and Mildred Tyndall. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 12 pm to 1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Ruth's life will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Roger Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



