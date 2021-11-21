BOWSHIER, Jack A.



It is with great sadness that the family of Jack A. Bowshier



announce his passing, on



November 14, 2021, following a brief illness, at The Springfield Regional Medical Center, with his wife of 60 years,



Linda, by his side.



Jack was born on November 16, 1941, to Robert and Betty Bowshier, in Springfield, Ohio, and enjoyed a life full of business successes, a loving marriage to his high school sweetheart, Linda, the raising of his two sons, Jack and Todd, and the many travels that he embarked on for both business and fun, combining his love of the auto industry, classic cars, country music, dancing, and vacationing.



Jack took his love of the automotive industry and started his first used car business, in downtown Springfield, after



purchasing the car lot from his father at 16 S. Western Ave., which was also the location of Bowshier's Trees, a Christmas tree business, that his Father also started. His knowledge of business and cars, both classic and new, allowed him to



expand his first small car lot into his first large new car dealership, in Springfield, amassing many other dealerships in



Florida and Colorado and turning him into one of the most knowledgeable car businessmen, around.



When he wasn't busy selling cars, he could be found working on the many classic cars that he collected, getting them ready for shows and auctions. He had a keen eye for every car that came his way, and took great pride in restoring the old cars back to their original beauty.



Both he and Linda could also be found travelling, listening to and sharing their love of music from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and they shared a special interest in old country music. Their love of the old music, and the travels that they went on with their cars, allowed them to meet and befriend many country music stars of their day. People who knew them knew that when they were not working on restoring cars, and travelling, they could be found on any given dance floor, dancing the nights away to their favorite tunes.



Spending many of their years living in Florida, Jack enjoyed life on the water, and spending time with family and grandchildren who all lived in Florida. He was a man who loved family, friends, grandchildren, and good times. You could



often find him reminiscing about the old days, and one song that depicted that for him was Old Time Rock and Roll, of which the lyric, "that kind of music just soothes the soul", was his outlook on life.



Jack leaves behind his beloved wife, Linda (Carder), his son, Jack D. (Pamela) Bowshier, of Urbana, and son, Todd (Amy) Bowshier, of Springfield. Grandchildren, Amanda (Jake) Diaz of Cape Coral, Florida, Michael (SteFnee) Bowshier, of Springfield, Carson Bowshier, of Cincinnati, and Daniel Bowshier, of Springfield. One great-grandson, Witten, of Michael (and SteFnee). He also leaves behind a niece, Jill Carder Herber and her husband, Chip, and son, Cooper, of Jensen Beach, Florida. Jack was also an avid dog lover, and leaves behind his two loved dogs, Elvis and Oliver.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Bowshier.



In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to his favorite organization, The Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Funeral services



entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



