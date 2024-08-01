Bowser, Joyce

Bowser (Urban), Joyce C.



JOYCE C. BOWSER, 82, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning, July 30, 2024. She was born in Springfield on November 3, 1941, the daughter of the late David Isaac and Ruth Carolyn (Lyon) Urban. Joyce is survived by her children, Kathy Lopez (Kandy S. Clark) and J. Scott (Laine) Bowser; grandchildren, James Lopez III, Laura (Shane) Lopez DeLaet, Molly Gamble, and Blaine (Spencer) Knickerbocker; great grandchildren, Will Lopez and Eli, Ian and Edy DeLaet; and brother, David (Phyllis) Urban. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. Bowser in 1983. A private service will be held at the family's convenience with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





