BOWMAN, Weston

BOWMAN, Weston

Age 72, born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 11, 1949, and died peacefully on November 3, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. Wes is survived by his brother Tyler (Lisa and son Christopher); his former spouse Lynda; his children Matthew (Catherine), and Jonathan (Meagan), and four grandchildren (Jonny, Robbie, Emma, and Evan). He was predeceased by his parents,

Herschel and Ruth. Wes was a lover of animals and friend to many throughout his life. He lived in Cleveland after graduating from Bowling Green State University and there established a long career in healthcare. He selflessly and courageously

requested his remains be donated to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine for educational purposes.

