BOWMAN, Molly



Molly Bowman, age 89 of Monroe, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Molly was born in



Confluence, Kentucky, on



August 31, 1931, to William Denver Campbell and Doshia Alice Wooton Campbell. Molly married Charles E. Bowman



August 20, 1951, in Liberty,



Indiana. She loved sewing, crafting, quilting, reading, lunch with her friends and crocheting. Molly was a member of the VFW- Chuck Cain Post 7670 and Ladies Auxiliary. Molly is survived by her children, Michael (Teresa) Bowman, David



(Diana Kay) Bowman, James (Sherry) Bowman, Linda (Mark) Couto, Mary (John) Riley and Robert Bowman; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Gaybe



Campbell. Molly was preceded in death by her parents;



husband, Charles Bowman; siblings, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at



