Bowman, Margie Kay



Margie Kay Bowman, 81, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Visitation will be 10 – 11 AM on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com