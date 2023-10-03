Bowman, Donnie Ray



Donnie Ray Bowman, born December 4, 1946, passed away suddenly on September 29, 2023.



Donnie was born in Crossville, TN to David and Inez Bowman, where he lived until the family moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1955. Donnie graduated from Colonel White High School in 1964. After high school, he started his working career as a machinist. Donnie met his wife, Chris, in 1973. They moved to Colorado in 1978. They were married until her passing in June 2007.



Donnie became a manufacturing engineer, where he used his machinist experience for projects related to NASA, Lockheed Martin, Cochlear Implants, and other Federal Government programs and projects. He retired from Pernicka Corporation, where he worked for almost 30 years.



Donnie served on the Fort Collins Police Department as a reservist, was active in Softball, Basketball, Golf, Hunting, Motorcycles and most recently poker. He made numerous friends and acquaintances over the years.



Donnie's amazing smile, infectious laugh, love for life, loyalty, quick wit, dependability, and his ability to solve every problem that came his way were unmatched.



His family, partner, loved ones and friends will remember his hilarious jokes, unbelievable intelligence, his quick wit, and his ability to make everyone feel like they were his best friend or second dad. Words cannot fully capture the man he was and the impact he had on others.



The void and heartbreak we feel is unimaginable. He will be sorely missed. We love you DAD, partner, brother, and friend.



He is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Shaun) Garrett, Lori (Matt) Bowman-Falce, Kirsten (Joe) Bubnich, and Patty (Jim) Owen; his brothers Bill Bowman and Harley Bowman; his partner Judy Williams, her daughter Sherri (Lenny) Trujillo, and her granddaughter Lilly; grandchildren: Annabelle, Walker, Zoi, Ava, Jayna, Mary (Brian), Rebecca (Justin) and Amanda; great grandchildren: Weston, Mason and James; and several nieces.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Chris; his parents David and Inez; his sister Jean; his brother Frank; his granddaughter Abbie; and his best friend Art Lewis.



A service celebrating Donnie's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to share memories and view the live stream of Donnie's service.



