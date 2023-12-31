BOWLING, Virginia



90, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday Dec. 23, 2023 at Hearth & Home at Vandalia. She was born to Charlie & Ida Brewer on Jan. 17, 1933 in Jeff, Kentucky. Virginia was a member of the Cassel Hills Church of Christ, formerly the Vandalia Church of Christ, for over 50 years. She was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds & UK Wildcats basketball fan. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold Bowling (2016), and 3 sisters, Lorene Smith, Janet Hall & Alma Grigsby. Survived by her son, Richard Bowling, her sister, Charlene Thompson and many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at the Cassel Hills Church of Christ, 836 S. Brown School Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377, with Mr. David Edmonds, minister, officiating. The burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Tipp City. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Condolences can be shared atwww.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



