BOWLING,



Samantha LaShea



Age 30 (according to her she was "29"), was tragically taken away from us on October 22, 2022. She was born on January 20th 1992, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Bobby and Melissa Bowling. Sam graduated from Stephen T. Badin high school and went on to become an RN. She worked as a nephrology nurse at DaVita Dialysis Center for many years where she loved her coworkers and patients, and they loved her. Sam was the baby of the family and was often referred to as "The Baby Bowling". She was the golden child and the favorite of the 4 siblings, and she knew it. Sam kept Starbucks in business and was always the prettiest, classiest, and best dressed person in the room. She was the life of the party. Sam was eye catching, selfless, and she had a heart of gold. She was perpetually late to every event. Sam had a loud and obnoxious laugh, and if she started clapping her hands it must have been really funny. She was an old soul who appreciated old music. Some of her favorites were Otis Redding, Celine Dion, Madonna, Sade, John Mayer, and The Isley Brothers. Sam couldn't be beat in music trivia. She loved to travel to see new places, try new foods and ended her days with a night cap of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Her shoe, purse, and makeup collection could not be topped. Sam was calm and composed like her Grandma Josephine, but also had a stubborn streak like her Mammie. Her greatest accomplishment in life was her daughter, Lucia Estelle. Her entire world revolved around her baby girl, and she spoiled and loved her more than anything else in this world.



Sam is survived by her daughter Lucia, parents Bobby and Melissa, sister Bobbie (Jeremy) Simpson, sister Danielle Bowling, brother Matthew Bowling, nephews Christopher, Dominic, Parker, Matthew, King, and Stryker, nieces Sophia, Gianna, and Josephine, two honorary sisters Jordan Garrett and Laura Roa, and many many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Sam was preceded in death by all four grandparents, Lobeda Garrett, Josephine Bowling, Bobby Bowling, and Gene Garrett, a special aunt Sherri Garrett, and a special cousin Justin Garrett.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 10:00AM. Immediately following, we will process to St. Julie Billiart Parish where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial donations for Lucia's school tuition can be made by contacting St. Joseph Consolidated School, 513-863-8758.

