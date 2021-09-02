BOWLING, Myron C.



The world has lost a good one. Myron Curtis Bowling died



unexpectedly at home on



August 30, 2021, his wife



beside him. He was born on April 3, 1952, in Hamilton, the son of Eula (Wilson) and Hugh Bowling. He married the



former Cheryl Ann Johnson on November 24, 1976, at the



Sesquicentennial Chapel in



Oxford. She was the love of his life, his best friend, and most trusted confidant. Together, they raised their family on a beautiful farm in Ross, on the same land on which his parents once raised cattle. Their



children Jenny and her husband, Greg; Tom and his wife, Tena; and Kate and her husband, Brock have lost not only their beloved father but also their biggest cheerleader.



Nothing brought Myron greater joy than his grandchildren. His natural ornery streak (and good looks) is alive and well in his five grandsons: Trevor, Owen, Everett, Gus, and Arlo. He spent many happy hours this summer painting fences and



eating ice cream with his only granddaughter, Caroline. A born salesman, Myron began his career selling household auctions, moving onto motorcycles, boats, and trucks before transitioning into industrial machinery. A founding member of the Industrial Auctioneers of America, he was a pioneer in the field and one of the most respected industrial auctioneers in North America. He was also an exceptional mentor; more than one teenager in Butler County started out as a weed-whipper on his farm and ended up a businessman with



Myron Bowling Auctioneers, Inc. Myron was a true cowboy; he was always on the move and, for many years, on the back of a horse. He was adventurous and loved the outdoors. A



relentless hobbyist, he was a voracious reader and an avid



hiker who charted his daily walks; spent many years roping cattle alongside son Tom; taught himself to drive teams of draft horses from the backs of the wagons he collected;



enjoyed four-wheeling and prematurely aging Cheryl via his trips to hunt bears and alligators; and loved traveling with his family. Not three weeks ago, he learned to fly fish, besting Tom and Greg by out-fishing them on a trip to Montana. A



lion of a man, Myron was an empire builder, a risk taker, and an inspiration to many. He was also a philanthropist, though he would never admit as much; countless lives were changed for the better through his quiet acts of generosity. He will be profoundly missed. In addition to the aforementioned, Myron is survived by his father-in-law, Tom Johnson; siblings Brenda (Bill) Oliver and children Joe (Whitney) and Bill (Deanna)



Oliver, Mark (Crystal) Bowling and children Loren (Steven) Zettler and David (Kaitlyn) Bowling, Ronald Bowling, Lisa Bowling, and Lesa Milders and children Tim (Brittany) Milders and Annie (Casey) Henn; many great-nieces and nephews; and countless friends and associates around the country. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, from 4pm to 8pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home (240 Ross Ave., Hamilton). A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10am at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Parish (224 Dayton St., Hamilton). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Badin High School or the Cleveland Clinic. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

