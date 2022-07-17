BOWLING, Kyle "Smiley"



4/14/1933 – 7/8/2022.



Kyle graduated from Wilbur Wright HS in 1953 and from UD in 1959. Kyle was a great husband and a good dad. He was a well-respected teacher, real estate broker, self-described art critic, inventor and more. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane, brother Wilburn, daughter Shari, son Shane, his good step-children, Callie, Tony and Nick Coston. Diane offers her deepest thanks to their children, Shari Bowling, Nick, Tony and Callie Coston, for their constant support and help under extremely difficult circumstances. Also, special thanks to Norm Weisman, who initiated Kyle's care, and Mike Elsass, Chip Kennedy, Bob Rhoads, Alex Luque, Dave and Mary Jordan, Tim Cruso, Charlotte Secrest, Cathy DiGiorgio, Dale and Sue Pleiman, for their extraordinary friendship. No public service will be held. Memorial donations to Hospice of Dayton would be appreciated.

