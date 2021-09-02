BOWLING, Gracie



Gracie Bowling age 80, of Oxford, passed away on



Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born on January 29, 1941, in Coles Branch, KY, the daughter of the late Thomas and Louisa (nee Jones) Mills. Gracie was married to Elmo Bowling for over 58 years, and he



preceded her in death on



January 19, 2021. She is



survived by two children



Donna (Mark) Lammers and Terry (Sharon) Bowling; six grandchildren Catherine, Joshua, Michelle, Allie, Mitchell, and



Andrew; five great-grandchildren Jackson, Hannah, Hadley, Waylynne, and Shelby; five siblings Chester (Alice) Mills,



Quinton Mills, Clifford (the late Linda) Mills, Charlotte Baker, and Clara Hubbs. Gracie also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also



preceded in death by three siblings Susan Knodel, Betty Streber, and Victor Mills. Visitation will be on Friday,



September 3, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 4:00PM until the time of the funeral at 5:00PM with Pastor Steve Covert, officiating. Online condolences can be made at



