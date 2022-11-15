BOWLES, Dwayne E.



Age 60 of Cedar Grove, Indiana, and formerly of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born January 26, 1962, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Fred and Inez (nee Combs) Bowles. His passion was creek fishing, NASCAR, restoration of classic cars, going to car shows, and swap meets. Dwayne's last project was a 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air 2 door hardtop he restored from the ground up. He loved dogs and owned one all of his life. He will be deeply missed. Dwayne is survived by his wife Theresa "Terry" Bowles (nee Burck); his brother Donald R. Bowles; stepdad to Matthew and Kyle Johnston; uncle to Justin, Kaytlin, and the late Miranda Bowles; great-uncle to Matthew and Blake Bowles; grandpa to Damien, Marcus, and Kieran, along with Dad to Sandy Girl his German Shepherd /Golden Retriever mix. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Rev. Ron Roberts, officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery.



