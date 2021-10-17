BOWKER, CATHERINE

BOWKER (Landrum), Catherine J.



Age 51 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 1, 1970, the daughter of John and Doris (Jost) Landrum and was a 1988 graduate of Hamilton High School. On July 7, 2012, she married Greg Bowker. Cathy was the mother of the F.O.E # 3680 auxiliary.



Survivors include her husband Greg and his children; father, John Landrum; in-laws, Jake and Barb Bowker; three brothers, Steve (Suk), Danny (Sharon), and Greg Landrum; five sisters Sharon, Anne and Sue Landrum, Carrie (Dude) Harper and Melissa (Greg) Goins; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother Doris in 1987; her step-mother, Fran Landrum in 2006; grandparents, Frank and Ruth Jost and Irvine and Walburga Landrum.



The family wishes to express their thanks for the excellent care provided by the Doctors, nurse and staff of Good Samaritan Hospital.



Friends may call from 4:00pm-5:00pm Friday, October 22, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 5:00pm in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave Hamilton, Ohio. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



