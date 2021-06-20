BOWERS, Janice Ann
80, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away June 16, 2021. She was born July 8, 1940, in Clark County, OH, to the late William and Jenette (Howett) Brown. Survivors include her husband,
Jimmie Bowers; five children; and 13 grandchildren. Per
Janice's request, no services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral