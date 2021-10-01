BOWER, Roy S.



Age 93 of Kettering, passed away at his residence, Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born February 18, 1928, in Waynesboro, VA, to Russell and Alberta Brower. He was preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Eleanor; his parents; brother, Ward L. Brower, and nephew, Kenneth. Survived by two daughters, Sandy Sendelbach (Kip) and Linda (Jeff) Miller; grandchildren Matt (Samantha) Miller and Michelle Kossler (Craig); two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Emmanuella. Roy was in the Air Force between 1946–1949 as a radio mechanic. He



began civil service career at Gentile Air Force station in 1950 as a radio repairer. Moving on to Air Force Logistics Command at WPAFB retiring after 32 years. He worked electronics for his last 4 years and assisted USAF to serve as a representative to NATO for special radar projects which allowed him to travel to different NATO countries to provide assistance in those



projects. Roy loved to travel and he and his wife traveled



frequently. During his work travel to Venice, Italy, he discovered Murano glass and became a collector of glass clowns and other figures. He was an avid fisherman and made trips to Lake Erie. He enjoyed reading books, gardening and listening to German music, especially polkas. He invented the calendar name "Zip Calendar" and produced and marketed it for several years. He also enjoyed doing odd jobs and developed a name for repairing and helping people under R.B. Handyman. Roy and Eleanor hosted foreign exchange students. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and served on



council on several occasions as well as being an usher. He was an active card player with several groups of friends. Roy



volunteered at Kettering Hospital in the print shop until



Eleanor became ill and he stopped to take care of her. After her passing, he went back to volunteer as an escort for visitors and was known as the "tie" man for his bright neckties. He enjoyed his time there until Parkinson's disease made it hard for him to get around and he had to quit. He loved cats and always had one. Aggie was his last and was always there for him. Roy loved being active and busy. Special thanks to all the caregivers at Touching Hearts, especially Ashley, Michaela and Gretchen. Also to Hospice of Dayton, Jackie and Laura. Special neighbors, Devon and Mavis and Judy and Jim, and to Kip for all his help around Roy's house and the care of Roy. Visitation will be held 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Ln, Kettering, OH. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:30 PM with Pastor Roger Schalnat and Pastor Brian Nunnally officiating. Burial will follow at Heritage Hill Cemetery. Donations to



Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Ct., Enon, OH 45323 or



Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. COVID-19 precautions – FAMILY REQUESTS ALL THAT ATTEND TO PLEASE WEAR MASKS during visitation hours and funeral service.

