Bowens, Jeanne



age 94, of Centerville, OH was called home on Sunday August 4th, 2024. Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold in 2017. They were married for 67 years. Jeanne is survived by her two sons Thomas Bowens (Sandy) and Steve Bowens (Cheryl) grandchildren William and Katherine. Brothers Russell Isaacs, Jim Isaacs, Paul Isaacs (Wilda) and Everett Isaacs (Loretta). Sisters Carol Hudson and Kaethe Williams (Mike). Jeanne worked for Kroger foods in her younger years in Charleston, WV before becoming a homemaker and loving mother once her two boys were born. Later on Jeanne's passion and hobby became flowers and plants of many types more specifically orchids. She was the president of the orchid society and volunteered at the arboretum for many years. A visitation for Jeanne will be held Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. A funeral service will occur Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 1:00 PM, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. A graveside service will occur Sunday, August 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, 2150 Mt. Vernon Road, Hurricane, West Virginia 25526.Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



