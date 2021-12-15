BOWEN, Gerald C.



"Jerry"



Passed from this earthly life to an anticipated eternal life with God the Father on December 6, 2021. He was born March 21, 1936, in the Rye Cove community of Virginia in a two-room log cabin. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Dona



Sibyl (Shelton) Bowen; his



parents, Gaye (Bond) and Charles Bowen; his paternal and maternal grandparents; brothers, Charles Robert, John William, and James Arthur; sisters, Margaret, Phyllis Bell, and Sally Lou; and his infant daughter, Sandra Michelle; son-in-law Joe Reels. He is survived by one brother, Paul Bowen and one sister, Linda (William) Milton; four daughters, Deborah



(Robert) Doucet, Pamela (Joseph) Meyer, Kathryn Reels, and Gerri Bowen (Mike Skidmore); grandchildren, Daniel Doucet, Stephen Doucet, Michael Henderson, Nicholas (Amy) Meyer, Meredith Falcus, John Henderson, Kaitie Meyer, Gina (Jerry) Tom, and Harper (Ashley) Le; great-grandchildren, Lola



Henderson, Abigail Meyer, Jerry Tom, Jr., and Tianna Tom; and numerous extended family members. He graduated from Shoemaker High School in 1953 and then attended Lincoln Memorial University. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for twenty-six years, retiring in 1980 as CMSgt. During the Vietnam War, Gerald served as a flight crew member on combat missions aboard B-52 bombers, AC-130 Spectre gunships, and EC-121 Batcat aircraft. For his service he was awarded the Bronze Star for valor and the Air Force Commendation Medal with three clusters. Following his military service he worked in Civil Service at Wright-Patterson AFB in the



development and procurement of F-16 fighter aircraft, retiring again in 1993. Gerald was a life member of both the American Legion and the VFW. He was an ordained deacon and was a member of Fairborn First Baptist Church. Gerald has chosen to be buried beside his departed wife in the Byron Cemetery. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the First Baptist Church at 1167 Highview Dr. in Fairborn at 12:00 P.M.; Pastors Matt Williams and Steve Stiglich officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

