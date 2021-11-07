BOWDEN, Rex B.



Age 59, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of



Dayton. He was born July 2, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, son of Ted and Patricia (Thomas) Bowden. Rex was a 1980 graduate of Vandalia-Butler. Rex lived life to the fullest, was



adventurous, witty and had a wonderful sense of humor. He spent his life living and not just passing through. Preceded in death by his mother, Pat Bowden in August of 2020, Rex is survived by his father, Ted; one sister, Angela Marion-Bowden (Sam), brother, Bill Bowden (Sonya); son, Zach (Hiroka), along with his aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday,



November 8, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Ohio Hospice - Hospice of Dayton in Rex's memory.

