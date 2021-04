BOWDEN, Patricia Ann



76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 4, 2021. She



retired from AT&T. She was



preceded by death by her



parents, James Edward Turner and Theresa West. She is



survived by her loving husband Vernon Sr. of 57 years; children Vernon Bowden, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio, Todd (Patrese) Bowden of Dayton, Dianna (Howard) Fields of Columbus, Ohio, Shawn Bowden of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren; Eric, Michael Sr, Dajeri, Todd Jr, Brianna, Brandon, Dayvon, Christian and a host of great-grandchildren; Siblings Oscar (Altonise) Turner, Charles (Carla) Turner, James (Victoria) Turner and Libby Sanders. The family will receive friends during a walk-through visitation, 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Services.



