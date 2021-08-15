BOURKE, J. David "Dave"



J. David (Dave) Bourke, of Springfield, passed away



August 23, 2020, after a brief bout with COVID-19. As we near the anniversary of his passing, we are inviting friends and family to join in a memorial mass and reception to celebrate his life. Mass will be at St. Teresa Church, 1827 N. Limestone St., Springfield, on Saturday, August 21st, 2021, at 11:00 AM. A reception will



follow at the Clark County Historical Society and Museum, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, from 12:00 noon until 3:00 PM.



Dave was born September 17, 1928, to Ted and Agnes (Cummings) Bourke. He grew up on Beatrice Street, went to Latin School, and graduated from Springfield Catholic Central High School in 1945. He graduated from the University of



Dayton, where he met Mary Sullivan, the love of his life, and received his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. After a brief stint in the Army, defending Baltimore from the North Koreans, he returned to Springfield to get married and begin his career at Robbins and Myers. Dave worked for Robbins and Myers for 44 years, retiring as the Vice President of Oil Field Products. His career included seven patents, world-wide travel, many practical jokes, and too many three martini



lunches with friends Tom Kearns, Bill Sale and Jim Huston.



Dave was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Teresa Church, where he was a reader, song leader, communion distributor, parish council member, and school board member. In Springfield, and during his time in California, he was very active in fundraising campaigns for building three different new churches. Dave was active in the Springfield Arts Council, both as a board member and as a performer in the musicals in the Summer Arts Festivals. He was committed to community service, giving his time and talents to many



other boards, charities, and activities, too many to list here.



Most of all, Dave was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, teaching us all the meaning of unconditional love. He and Mary were married for 61 years. Mary tried to keep him in line for most of their marriage, and he cared for her, with great devotion, during her long battle with dementia. He will truly be missed by his five sons and daughters-in-law: David and Mary of Columbus, OH, Chris and Mary of Philadelphia, PA, Dan and Lisa of Springfield, OH, Ted and Kathleen of Bayhead, NJ, and John Henry and Josie of Portland, OR.



Memories of 7-Up pancakes and Camp Grandad will be



cherished by his fourteen grandchildren and spouses: Patrick, Michael and Jenny, JD, Chris Jr., Molly and Nick Moseley, Ben, Billy, Daniel and Elizabeth, Maggie and Chris Bochtler, Brian, Sean, Katie, Connor, and Julio, and his great-grandchildren: Colin Bourke, and Reese and Cora Bochtler.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved Mary, sister and brother-in-law Anne and Dick Welsh, brother Dick Bourke, sister and brother-in-law Ellen and Jim Gleason, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joyce and David Fox. He is



survived by his sister-in-law Carolyn Bourke, and many nieces and nephews.

