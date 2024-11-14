Botts, Mary Jo



Mary Jo Botts, 75, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2024, surrounded by her beloved husband, Randy, and loving family. Mary Jo was born in Dayton, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of Miamisburg. She was friends with everybody, enjoyed music, and was a creative writer. Her poetry won an award and was published during high school. She and her family lived for many years in the well-known Heck's Hi Spot, a restaurant, gas station, and bar. After growing up together with Randy, the two reunited while working at Chem-Lawn and began dating in 1973, then married in 1975. Together for over 50 years, they created an incredible life together. They enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, golfing, and spending time with their family. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and June Heck, sisters, Julie Hornig and Robbie Heck. Mary Jo is survived by her loving husband, Randy Botts; children, Steve (Kim) Botts, Jenny Kemp-Fitzgerald, Stephanie (Francisco) Lopez; grandchildren, Ryan Caldwell, Tiffany (Chad) Austin, Kyle (Brianne) Kemp, Emma Botts, Anna Botts, Sydney Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Easton, Louie, and Hunter; niece Tracey (Jeff) Phillips; sister-in-law, Ginger (Todd) Baker. She also leaves behind dear friends Pam Bartley and Kim Schumacher. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jo's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. A visitation will be from 4:30  6:00 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



