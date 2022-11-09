BOSKOVITCH, Veline Ann



Age 76, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born in Edmonton, KY, on March 16, 1946, to the late William Kirgan and Helen Finch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, George Boskovitch and half-sister, Helen Kay Finch. Veline is survived by her children, Robert (Chrissy) Boskovitch, Nancy (Nathan) Spudich and Laura (Skyler) Kelly; grandchildren, Lilli, Alex, Noah, Hayden, Hailey and Charlotte; great-grandchildren, Dennis and Oliver; and many other relatives and friends. Veline enjoyed writing in her journal, crafting, playing Bingo, traveling to the beach and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and loved dressing up for these events. Veline spent time as the manager of the Daily Bread in Cincinnati as well as many other jobs over the years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Veline will be laid to rest next to her husband at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KidneyFund.org. To send a special message to the family, please visit



