Bose (Park), Marilyn Jean



Marilyn Bose died in Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Bill and Margie Park, and dearly loved by her sisters Debbie (Pierre) Buisson and Susan (Mike) Ramey. She was "Aunt May May" to 5 nephews and a niece. Her many devoted friends were also family to her. She is now in the arms of the angels.



