BORDERS, Mabel



Mabel Borders, 92 of Middletown, died on her birthday May 28, 2022. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on May 28, 1930, to parents Roy Emzy and Sarah Lou (Bowlin) Borders. Mabel is a member of The First United Methodist Church and worked for First Financial Bank for 44 years (1948 - 1992). Mabel is survived by her nephews Timothy (Brenda) Murphy, Dan (Mary) Borders; nieces Rebecca DePew and Deborah



Borders; godson Todd (Mary Ann) Hamm; 7 great-nieces/ nephews; 8 great-great-nieces/nephews; and 5 great-great-great-nieces/nephews. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marie Murphy and brother Hershal Borders.



Funeral Service will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:00am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Drive) Middletown, OH 45044, with Reverend John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of



flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of



Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com