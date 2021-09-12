

BORDEN, Mary Margaret





Mary Margaret Borden née Monnin of Palmetto, Florida left her earthly life after a valiant fight against multiple health challenges, Sept. 8, 2021, with her sons by her side. Mary was born August 14, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Clara (Barhorst) and Omer Monnin She was a proud graduate of Julienne High School. Mary was married for over 50 years to William Borden, and they had the best 'gifts' of her life: Her four sons: William Scott (Sara) Randall (Nancy) Gary(Celeste) Rick (Mickey). And her 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents and brothers 'and sisters' in law Howard (Marie), Roger(Phyllis), Gerald (Kay), Ronnie, Joan (Ed Honaker), Doris (Bill Neace), brother-in-law John Franke, survived by sisters' Lois Ann Franke, who was also with her, her last days, Dianna (Chuck Hatton) and her devoted best friend Robert Larus. Mary was a wonderful teacher to her boys. She lived her devout faith in her everyday life, so her family did the same. She was a hard worker, so her children learned lifelong work ethics. She had a sense of humor, so they learned to laugh especially when she finally got the joke. She had no patience for injustice, they too learned to want to right wrongs. She ALWAYS asked questions. So, they learned to be inquisitive and seek the truth. Her quest for knowledge knew no bounds. So, they too learned to love history. She loved the song 'America.' She traveled her beautiful America and saw all the miracles of God's creations. She was one of His best. Even in her last days she still taught how to be brave and say goodbye. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Francis X Cabrini Church, 12001 69th St. East. Parrish, Fl. 34219. Mary's memorial service will be at 11:00a.m. on Thursday Sept. 16, 2021 at St. Francis X Cabrini Church. The service will also be live streamed on the St. Francis X Cabrini Church Facebook page.