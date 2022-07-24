BOOTH, Sr., Gary L.



73, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Good Shepherd Village. He was born December 8, 1948, in Paintsville, KY, the son of the late William and Lenora (Parker) Booth. Gary was a United States Army Veteran, later worked as a carpenter for a number of years and was a member of the Carpenter's Union. Survivors include his two children, Melissa and Rob Bebout and Gary L. Booth, Jr.; two grandsons, Zachary (Ashley) Bebout and Joshua Bebout; one great-granddaughter, Raileigh; five siblings, Debra and Tommy Newland, Brenda and Terry Cearley, Karen Milton, Keith and Melinda Booth and Mary Carney; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline in 2006; six brothers, Billy, Eugene, Kevin, Jack, Jerry and his twin brother, Larry; and a nephew, Jeffrey Booth. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

