BOOKER, Loretta

Age 91, of Brownsville, PA, answered the call and went home to be with the Lord on Wed., Sept. 8, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Fri., Sept. 17, 2021, 11:00 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417. Rev. Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Friday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am.

Facial mask is required. The service can be viewed on the Greater Allen AME Church Facebook page or Zoom starting at 10:45 am, via the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85021061749?pwd=TDRCRlRMK0ZTT2xkWXoxdld1eVRTQT09; Meeting Id: 850 2106 1749; Passcode: 211274, Phone: 888 788 0099 US Toll-free. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Loretta Booker (Class of 1952), can be made to Wilberforce University, 1055 N. Bickett Rd, P.O. Box 1001, Wilberforce, OH 45384 [or https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/WULBOOKER52?success=true]. Entombment: Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum. For full obituary, visit

www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

