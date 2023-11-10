Booker, Jesse

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND VETERANS DAY TO SARGENT JESSE BOOKER

Jesse Booker was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Booker and Addie Crawford wife Henrietta Booker siblings Robert Booker and George Crawford children Judy and Jesse Booker survived by children Garfield Jones Kalilah Beasley Harriet Crutcher Yvette Mabry Addie McRoberts and Lillie Fisher sister Dovie Hagans a host of grandchildren great grandchildren and great great grandchildren lots of other relatives and friends service was rendered by Corinthian Baptist Church burial at VA National Cemetery Dayton, Ohio

