Booher, Robert

Bob Booher started his final journey to heaven on July 11th at Hilton Head Hospital, at the age of 92, after a five-week effort to overcome several strokes. He was born in Dayton, OH to parents Edwin and Mae Booher. He graduated from Ohio State University and remained a loyal Buckeye fan throughout his life.



Bob loved to be creative and make things which lead him to form Robert W Booher Construction Company. The independence he had creating his own schedule was a perfect fit for him. He built everything  homes, apartments, condos, office buildings and commercial properties throughout the Dayton area and later the Hilton Head, SC area. He volunteered to be project manager for the Bluffton Boys and Girls Club in SC and did so with the same dedication to detail and cost effectiveness as he did in all ventures.



Bob's true passion was to discover all that life had to offer and he did it with great enthusiasm. He was anxious to try everything from sky diving to scuba diving. He loved to ski during the winter and water ski in the summer, especially if the outing included his family.



Bob served in the army during the Korean War. After his discharge, he got his pilot's license. He was an excellent pilot, owned several planes, and qualified for his commercial license. He took friends and family on adventures throughout North America and loved doing it.



In his 40's, he took up sports car racing with the SCCA in a Triumph Spitfire. In his rookie year he went from driver's school to a top 10 finish in the National Championship Race. He loved having family and friends on his crew. They still share some great stories from that era. In his last year of racing, he won 6 races and a Divisional Championship, setting 3 new lap records in his class. He did everything well!



Although Bob and his wife, Darle, moved fulltime to Hilton Head in 1992 into a home Bob built for them on the beach, he never fully retired. Until 2022, he managed multiple apartments, homes, and condos in the Dayton area, commuting as necessary to keep things moving in the right direction.



Bob loved cars, boats, and planes. His natural curiosity and dedication lead him to learn about all of them, including owning some unique ones in each category. On these subjects and many others, he was an encyclopedia, full of fun things to discuss. We marveled at his knowledge and diverse interests.



He served on numerous boards and was a willing giver of his time, treasure, and talents to help others. He always had time to offer a hand to his friends and acquaintances or provide guidance to someone looking for a solution to a problem.



His very favorite activity was traveling. He loved the planning almost as much as the trip  he was unbelievably capable of putting together the most magical excursions. Bob and Darle traveled the world together during their 40+ years of marriage, always intent on learning about other cultures, making friends, and attending church services wherever they were  even when they had no knowledge of the language.



Bob is survived by his wife, Darle, son Michael (Marcia) daughter, Patricia (Nick Dager) granddaughters, Michelle, and Nicole (Michael Russell and their children Atlas and Oxford). His family also includes Greg Neeb (Angela and their sons, Tristan (Holly), Jake, Trevor, and Jackson) and Tracey Ribero (Joe and their triplet daughters, Lily, Emmy, and Alex).



A Memorial Service will be held at The Church of the Cross on August 12th at 110 Calhoun Street at 11:00 A.M. Bob's "bigger than life character" will be missed by all the people in his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Church of the Cross Foodbank, or a charity of your choice.



