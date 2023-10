Kenneth L. Booher



8/6/1943-10/1/2020



Kenny,



You live in our hearts every day. We feel your hugs, hear your laughter and see your smile.



We love and miss you,



Eileen, Bryan, Katelyn, Brooke, Anna, Kendall, Kelly, Casey, Sydney and Kate.



