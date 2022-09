BOOGHIER, Anne Lydia



January 16, 1951 - November 24, 2019



She passed away on Sunday, November 24th, 2019, of a pulmonary embolism at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek. Anne loved to travel and to watch old movies. She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline, Anne's sister Phoebe Kathryn Jacob, Anne's niece Amanda Green and her children and Anne's nephew Christopher Green and his children. A burial has been scheduled on September 17th, 2022, at Washington Township Cemetery at 11am.